AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite from Baltimore that Thunder Rosa will be defending the AEW women’s championship against the number one contender, the Professor Serena Deeb at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two came face-to-face on tonight’s show, which you can see below.

Number 1 contender @SerenaDeeb wants what #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has… and another match just got added to #AEW Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29! pic.twitter.com/iJtFUsrOwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

-CM Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW world championship

-Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Men’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Women’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament