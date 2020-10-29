On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, women’s world champion Hikaru Shida challenged rival Nyla Rose to a matchup at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view. Shida and Rose last met at Double or Nothing back in May, with Shida dethroning the Native Beast to begin her current title reign.

Also announced…Orange Cassidy will take on John Silver from the Dark Order on the Full Gear Buy-In preshow.

UPDATE CARD FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship

-Nyla Rose versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship

-Darby Allin versus Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship

-Finals of the title tournament

-FTR versus The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship

-Sammy Guevara versus Matt Hardy in an Elite Deletion bout

-Chris Jericho versus MJF (If MJF wins he can join the Inner Circle)

-Orange Cassidy versus John Silver (Buy In preshow)