AEW announced on this evening’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite that Thunder Rosa will defend her women’s championship against the #1 ranked Toni Storm at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW women’s championship

-FTR & Wardlow vs. Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal, & Sonjay Dutt

-Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

-Finals of the AEW trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions