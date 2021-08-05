Tonight’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” on TNT saw rising women’s division star Red Velvet confront champion Britt Baker, stating that after stacking up a series of victories she’s ready to challenge for the title.

After an initial hesitation the DMD granted Velvet her match, which will now take place at next Friday’s (August 13th) Rampage premiere from Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

