AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that Britt Baker will defend the AEW women’s championship against number one contender Kris Statlander at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view.

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

-The Young Bucks versus TBD inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale