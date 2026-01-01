Congratulations are in order for a women’s wrestling power couple.

AEW star Diamanté and former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Kiera Hogan surfaced via social media on New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to announce that they have gotten engaged to be married in 2026.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve with a video and series of follow-up posts on their respective official X accounts.

“Happy New Years,” Diamante wrote. “Walking into 2026,” she added, along with a ring emoji. The post also contained a video related to the engagement news and a photo of her engagement ring (see below).

Currently, Diamanté is under contract with All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, where she often appears alongside Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena on the weekly ROH TV shows.

Meanwhile, Kiera Hogan, a former AEW star and as noted, a former TNA Wrestling veteran, recently parted ways with AEW and ROH.

Check out the social media posts from the pair of women’s wrestling stars addressing their exciting personal news below.

Happy New Years 🥹 Walking into 2026 💍 pic.twitter.com/IdClCpXPlk — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 1, 2026

Say hello to my fiancé 🥰🥰💗💗💗 https://t.co/0ikZ9IAUmt — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 1, 2026