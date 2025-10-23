The brackets are set for the tournament designed to determine the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

As advertised, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, airing live on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, featured the unveiling of the brackets for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

The tournament will feature opening round action on one side of the bracket that includes Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter vs. The Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and Julia Hart, as well as Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

On the other side of the bracket in the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, Alex Windsor and Riho vs. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa is scheduled, as is Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. TayJay duo Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

It was announced during the bracket reveal for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament during the October 22 episode of AEW Dynamite in San Antonio, TX., that the opening round action of the tournament is scheduled to kick off on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place next Wednesday night, October 29, 2025, live from the Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, Texas, airing live via TBS and HBO Max at a start-time of 8/7c.

