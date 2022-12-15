AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, which will take place in San Antonio and featured Jamie Hayter defending the AEW women’s championship, as well as match 5 of the Elite and Death Triangle best of seven series. Check it out below.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle in a no DQ match Best of Seven Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

matches announced for #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash next week.

