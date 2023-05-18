AEW has announced a new championship matchup for the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Toni Storm issued a challenge to Jamie Hayter on this evening’s Dynamite, claiming that she is a completely different animal than when she dropped the title to Hayter at Full Gear 2022. AEW later confirmed the matchup.

AEW also confirmed the AEW tag team title match. The champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), will defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. FTR (c)