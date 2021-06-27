A new match has been booked for the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Night 2 that takes place on July 21st in Garland, TX.

On Saturday’s episode of Dynamite, Vickie Guerrero announced that her client Nyla Rose will challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker for the strap.

Baker became the champion when she beat Hikaru Shida at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in May.

