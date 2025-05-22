During Thursday’s media call ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Tony Khan was asked about the potential creation of AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships. Khan revealed that it’s a goal he’s strongly considering. He said,

“AEW is having a great year, and I’m focused on building the company to its strongest point yet. We’ve taken important steps forward, and creating women’s tag titles is something I’d like to do. There are some great partnerships and matches happening in the women’s division right now.”

Khan noted that while he’s actively working to rebuild the men’s tag division — hit hard by injuries — he’s also nurturing the growth of women’s tag teams.

“There are fantastic alliances forming, and as more talent gets healthy, the division keeps improving. Injuries like Buddy Matthews’ and temporary absences like Kevin Knight’s have affected our momentum, but we’re getting back on track. Our goal is to present the best tag team wrestling in the world, and women’s tag titles are absolutely something I’m interested in bringing to AEW when the time is right.”

Mariah May is simply taking a break.

Since dropping the AEW Women’s Championship to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, Mariah May has been noticeably absent from the spotlight.

A fan recently joked on social media, “One day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to @MariahMayx?” — referencing her storyline with Storm.

May responded with the following, “God forbid a girl takes a vacation.”

After several vignettes aired in anticipation of her comeback, Julia Hart made her return from injury on the January 1st episode of AEW Dynamite, squaring off in singles competition against former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Hart shared her thoughts on the match, admitting that she was uncertain about her performance after being out of action for months. She said,

“I was so happy to wrestle Jamie because she’s been on my list of people I’ve wanted to face. But honestly, I was nervous — I just hoped I could keep up. At that point, it had been about six or seven months since my last match, which was at Dynasty. I kept thinking, ‘Oh gosh, I hope I can still go.’ But Jamie took care of me. We had so much fun, and I really love that match.”

Hart also opened up about the vignettes that aired ahead of her return, revealing the nerves she felt seeing them air live. She said,

“When it first came on, my stomach dropped. I was like, ‘I can’t watch this,’ even though I’d already seen it like a hundred times. I just couldn’t watch myself. But the feedback from everyone was so great. That made me feel better, even though the initial reaction was fear — like, ‘What if everybody hates it?’ And sure, some people did, and that’s okay. But overall, I felt confident about it, and that’s what really matters to me.”

