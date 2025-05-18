“She’s too sexy for her shirt, too sexy for her shirt, so sexy it hurts …”

Skye Blue strutted her stuff on the catwalk (“yeah, the catwalk”) on Saturday after making her long-awaited All Elite Wrestling in-ring return on the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The women’s wrestling star took part in the Atlanta Swim Week fashion show on Saturday, later sharing video footage of herself on the catwalk at the annual fashion show with a caption that read, “I felt like a family.”

Blue’s return this week marks her first in-ring appearance in over 10 months. She had been on the sidelines for nearly a year recovering from ankle surgery.