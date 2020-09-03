As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a media call earlier today to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Below are more highlights from the call:

* He was asked about Chris Jericho’s recent comments on Brian Cage’s FTW Title meaning nothing in the company. Khan said it’s being treated totally different than the other titles, but he’s been working on a different kind of title-related project. The AEW World and TNT Titles have been treated very important, and he feels great about the champions, but he also feels great about Cage and the FTW Title. AEW hasn’t established the FTW Title yet but they have a lot in store and he’s excited about it

* He was asked about fans being less than thrilled about the “Tooth and Nail” match between Big Swole and Britt Baker being added to the All Out pre-show. He said the pre-shows do mean opportunities, and the idea from day one has been to put top stars on the pre-shows. The name “Buy In” plays off the idea to get people to buy the main show. He joked that wrestling fans are the only ones who complain when they’re getting something free, but it’s great. This is a great, important match for Swole and Baker, who we will be seeing a lot more from. It will be cinematic and not a traditional wrestling match, but the PPV itself will be wrestling-heavy and not as story-heavy. It will be cinematic and great, and there will be a live crowd at Baker’s dentist office. He said it will be fun and free for everyone to check it out

* He praised Serena Deeb and NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa for their Dynamite match. He thought Deeb was impressive and said she received rave reviews in the company, he would love to have her back. He’s very excited about Rosa vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out. He said Deeb and Rosa hit a home run on Wednesday and he’s proud of them for holding the position they were put on the show, in the second hour

* He promised the third hour of AEW TV, the new TV show, will premiere in the next year but he did not have an exact date. They still have a lot of work to do, such as market testing. The COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked a lot of plans

Stay tuned for more from Khan’s media call. You can click here and click here for previous WWE-related highlights from the call.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.