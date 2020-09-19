MMA star turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett announced on Twitter that AEW world champion Jon Moxley will be competing at this year’s GCW Bloodsport event, which takes place on October 11th from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Purveyor of Violence was set to appear at Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend prior to the show being canceled due to COVID-19, where he would have faced Barnett in singles-action.

The special will be airing on FITE TV. Check out Barnett’s announcement below.