AEW world champion Kenny Omega appeared on yesterday’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, where the Cleaner cut a promo alongside Konosuke Takeshita and announcing that he would team up with Michael Nakazawa to face the Sydal Brothers on next week’s show. Afterwards Omega would take to Twitter and write, “I’m doing what I can to help this show out. Wanted to get young Takeshita a little more work while he’s here.”

AEW President Tony Khan would then turn next week’s bout into a six-man tag team matchup, with Danny Limelight joining the Sydal brothers and Omega joining Nakazawa and Takeshita. Omega’s response to the match would be, “This is my thanks?!?!”

See the exchange below, and be on the lookout for more additions to the DARK:ELEVATION lineup.

I’m doing what I can to help this show out. Wanted to get young Takeshita a little more work while he’s here. https://t.co/eHbt7byFKJ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 13, 2021