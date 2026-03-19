The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Thursday morning, All Elite Wrestling announced a big addition to the advertised card for the March 25 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program.

Now confirmed for the 3/25 show in St. Paul, MN. is an appearance by AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF will appear on the show after successfully defending his title against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution 2026 in a Texas Death Match.

Previously announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite in St. Paul is Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega. The stipulation for the match is one where if Omega loses, Swerve becomes the new AEW EVP. If Swerve loses, Omega is the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.