AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that world champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against the number one contender, Lance Archer, at the October 14th Anniversary show of Dynamite. Archer earned this title shot by winning the Casino Battle Royal at this past Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view.

Moxley and Archer met earlier this year at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 14 for the IWGP United States championship in a Texas Death match, a bout that the Purveyor of Violence ended up winning.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.