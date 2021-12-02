The title match is on.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that “Hangman” Adam Page will be defending the AEW world championship against number one contender Bryan Danielson at the December 15th Winter Is Coming television special from Dallas, Texas. Danielson earned his opportunity by winning the world title eliminator tournament, last defeating Miro at last month’s Full Gear pay per view.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite coming up @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT TONIGHT LIVE on @TNTdrama! Ahead of tonight’s show, NOW it’s official 12/15 in Dallas, #WinterIsComing Dynamite: Hangman @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson for the @AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/ubvbdQamwq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 2, 2021

This is the first matchup announced for Winter Is Coming as of this writing. Stay tuned.