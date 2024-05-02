The AEW World Championship match for Double or Nothing has been confirmed.

Tonight’s Dynamite opened up with Swerve Strickland cutting a promo for the live crowd in Winnipeg where he once again promised to be a fighting champion. The Elite interrupted him, then sent out Christian Cage and the Patriarchy to confront him. Cage attacked Swerve and reminded him that he was the reason they lost at All In. He adds that he’ll be a better father figure to Swerve’s daughter than he ever was..

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match:

Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay