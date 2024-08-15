The next challengers for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships will be determined on Saturday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on August 14, The Young Bucks defended their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Acclaimed in a match that ended via disqualification when FTR hit the ring.

As a result of the non-finish to the bout on 8/14, it was announced by interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels that FTR vs. The Acclaimed will take place on the August 17 episode of AEW Collision, with the winning team advancing to challenge The Young Bucks for the tag titles at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

