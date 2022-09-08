This evening’s AEW Dynamite from Buffalo opened up with company president Tony Khan announcing that following the events of the ALL OUT media scrum the AEW world championship and the AEW trios championship have been vacated.

The trios championship will be awarded to the winner of tonight’s Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle matchup, which will be the opening contest of the show.

As for the world title, a multi-man tournament will begin tonight, with the finals taking place at the September 21st Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Competing in the tournament will be Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. Moxley and Jericho will be receiving a first round bye.

#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/jZbNwOQgZL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

