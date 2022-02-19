AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that world champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the gold against Adam Cole at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Also announced for Revolution…Britt Baker will defend the AEW women’s championship against Thunder Rosa.

UPDATED CARD:

-Adam Page versus Adam Cole for the AEW championship

-Britt Baker versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-CM Punk versus MJF in a Dog Collar match

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match (Wardlow, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs)

-Jurassic Express versus TBD versus TBD for the AEW tag team championship

(Special thanks to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful)