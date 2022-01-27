AEW announced on this evening’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite on TBS that “Hangman” Adam Page will be defending the world title against Lance Archer in two weeks on the February 9th episode of Dynamite. Furthermore, it was revealed that the match will be contested under Texas Deathmatch rules.
