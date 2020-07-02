 AEW World Title Match Moved To Fight For The Fallen In Two Weeks

AEW announced on this evening’s Fyter Fest special that the world title showdown between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has been moved to Fight for the Fallen, which takes place in two weeks on July 15th. The bout was originally scheduled to main event night two of Fyter Fest next week, but AEW is most likely giving Moxley time to quarantine after his wife, WWE’s Renee Young, announce she had tested positive for COVID-19.

