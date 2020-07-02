AEW World Title Match Moved To Fight For The Fallen In Two Weeks

AEW announced on this evening’s Fyter Fest special that the world title showdown between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has been moved to Fight for the Fallen, which takes place in two weeks on July 15th. The bout was originally scheduled to main event night two of Fyter Fest next week, but AEW is most likely giving Moxley time to quarantine after his wife, WWE’s Renee Young, announce she had tested positive for COVID-19.
IN TWO WEEKS!
Your #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley will defend his championship at #AEWFightForTheFallen against 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage.
Watch night one of #FyterFest NOW on @TNTDrama for more details. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5PWiDY4k6u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020
Full results to tonight’s Fyter Fest here.
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”