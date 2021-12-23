AEW announced this evening that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his AEW world championship against Bryan Danielson at the January 5th edition of Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newwark New Jersey, the promotion’s debut episode on TBS. This comes after Page and Danielson wrestled to an epic 60-minute time limit draw on last week’s Winter Is Coming television special.

On tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite Danielson suggested to Page that AEW include judges for the rematch so that if they go to another draw a true winner can be determined. The champ agreed.

