Tony Khan held his usual pre-show media conference call on Friday.

During the AEW Worlds End 2024 media call, the AEW President spoke about a number of relevant topics related to ROH and AEW.

Featured below is a detailed recap from the call.

* Asked if Ricky Starks will be returning, Khan said fans will have to stay tuned for who will be part of the future of AEW and that who is involved “remains to be seen.”

* When asked if he expects to make roster cuts given that he will lose 50+ hours of yearly TV with Rampage going away, he said it was a fair question, but one he couldn’t answer right now on how they plan to accommodate that.

* Khan confirmed both Collision and Dynamite will still be two hours each.

* He gave a surprising answer when asked about getting viewership data from WBD for the Max simulcast, saying he didn’t think he would get the same amount of information about viewership from Max as he does from traditional cable. He said he hopes to get good data and insight for himself and the media. It’s unclear why he wouldn’t get that information.

* He said he couldn’t speak to any of the recent allegations about AEW management from Jaime Hawn.

* He put a lot of emphasis on the Max simulcast and thinks they can attract new viewers that way and said it’s a “huge opportunity” for them. He said the new deal was important for them financially and the focus is for those four weekly hours of TV. He said they will be much better off with that deal.

* Asked how the the creative structure will be going forward, Khan said it’s going to be the same leadership they have had.

* Asked about the Continental Classic semifinals and final format change for this year, he said he felt it would add to the PPV & add another positive aspect to the tournament.

* With regard to a women’s Continental Classic, Khan said the division is strong and the potential is there for a tourney but scheduling is an issue as are injuries.

* Asked about insight into his new Canadian TV deals, Khan said they had talks, multiple “great” offers and interest for their product which included TSN (Dynamite) and Collision airing on the country’s version of USA Network. He said the deal they signed included what they liked better which was the option of staying with TSN.