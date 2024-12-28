It’s the Saturday after Christmas, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their final pay-per-view of the year, as AEW Worlds End 2024 goes down from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show, which kicks off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show:

* Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey (Zero Hour)

* Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall (Zero Hour)

* The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines (Zero Hour)

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher (Continental Classic Semifinals)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet (Continental Classic Semifinals)

* Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW International Title)

* Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title Tijuana Street Fight)

* MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole (Dynamite Diamond Ring)

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander (TBS Title)

* Ospreay/Fletcher winner vs. Okada/Ricochet winner (Continental Classic Finals)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Worlds End 2024 results coverage from Orlando, FL.