It’s the end of the world as we know it… and I feel fine!

Continental Classic 2024 Semi: Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada

Continental Classic 2024 Semi: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Continental Classic 2024 Finals

AEW Women’s World Championship Tijuana Streetfight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Dynamite Diamond Ring 2024 Final Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-way: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Worlds End 2024

Live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida!

Match #1. Continental Classic Semifinal: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Fletcher blocks a hurricanrana and chops Ospreay in the chest. Both guys try every single move they know in their arsenal and it’s all countered. Ospreay clotheslines Fletcher over the top rope and cannonballs off the apron to take out Fletcher. Ospreay tries a hurricanrana off the steps but Fletcher catches him and powerbombs him on the apron. Lawn dart by Fletcher sends Ospreay into the guardrail and he is busted open. Inside the ring, Fletcher sees the blood and kicks him in the face a whole bunch. Fletcher then mounts Ospreay in the corner and delivers ten punches to the face. Fletchers white boots are now stained with Ospreay’s blood. Big boot by Fletcher and Ospreay is POURING blood here. Fletcher charges but Ospreay digs deep and turns him inside out with a big lariat. Back body drop by Fletcher and he bounces Fletcher off the top turnbuckle and then hits a big boot. Standing Sky Twister Press by Ospreay gets two. Superkick to the knee by Fletcher and then one to the face. Stundog Millionaire by Ospreay! Snap half-and-half suplex by Fletcher. Spanish Fly by Ospreay! Two count. Chop fest, baby. Ospreay blocks a superkick and comes back with a hook kick. Both guys trade powerbomb attempts but Ospreay finally scores with the OsCutter. Two count. Deuling Hidden Blades and now both guys are down. Fletcher and Ospreay trade headbutts, with both guys hitting the ropes and laying everything out. Fletcher tries a roll up with the ropes but the referee sees it and breaks it up. Fletcher shoves the referee and the referee shoves him back… Hidden Blade by Ospreay! One, two, no! Fletcher pulls the referee in front of a Hidden Blade and Ospreay comes up short. Superkick by Fletcher! Brainbuster. Last Ride! One, two, no! Running leg lariat in the corner by Fletcher, who does it again. Brainbuster attempt but Ospreay rolls through Styles Clash! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: ****1/2. Going to be hard to top this one tonight. Unbelievable opener between two guys who clearly make magic together, as Ospreay goes on to the finals against either Okada or Ricochet.

Match #1. Continental Classic Semifinal: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet

Ricochet backflips over Okada and a tieres dropkick combo sends him to the floor. Ricochet hits the ropes but Okada sneaks in the ring and boots him in the face. Okada hits the ropes and slaps Ricochet in the back of the head. Ricochet leg drags Okada over the middle rope and follows up with a tope sucida to the outside. Springboard clothesline back in the ring by Ricochet. The fans now chant “na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, you’re bald” and it’s great. Boots to Okada by Ricochet in the meantime. Ricochet now toying with Okada and playing to the fans, while running into a flapjack. Back suplex by Ricochet and a Lionsault. Running Shooting Star Press gets two. Okada catches Ricochet in mid-air… Air Raid Crash neckbreaker gets two. Elbow drop from the top by Okada. Rainmaker pose aka the middle finger. Rainmaker by Okada is blocked, but Okada catches the Detonation kick. Ricochet runs into a dropkick! Okada wants the tombstone but Ricochet escapes out the back and drills him with Vertigo! Two count. Ricochet heads up top and hits the Shooting Star Press. Two count. Ricochet loads up the Spirit Gun but Okada ducks and boots him in the face. Rising knee by Ricochet and a superkick. Another dropkick by Okada. Tombstone by Okada and the Rainmaker! One, two, thee!

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Rating: ***1/2. Strong wrestling match here, with Ricochet’s affinity for mocking the fans costing him in the end. Okada returns to the finals!

Who’s house? Here comes Swerve! Swerve reminds Ricochet that he said he was going to win the tournament this year. Ricochet said he’d embarrass Swerve if he lost, and here he is. Swerve says Ricochet talks a whole lot, and Swerve is going to clean up his mess. Want to know the best way to clean up a mess? Here’s Prince Nana with a cart full of toilet paper! Nana hands toilet paper to the fans and Swerve says the fans should wish Ricochet a happy new year… and on the count of three, everyone says Happy New Year and Ricochet is covered in toilet paper!

Match #3. Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Quick start as Thunder ducks a dropkick and uppercuts the ribs of May. Stalling dropkick by Thunder as May lays on the bottom rope. Thunder goes under the ring and gets some plunder, including a pinata, a chair, garbage can, and more. May rolls outside and up the ramp as Thunder follows, walking right into a DDT. May has a bottle of Tequila and spits it right in the face of Thunder, so Thunder spears her through a door on the ramp. May throws a garbage can at Thunder, who makes her way down the ramp. May follows but Thunder blasts her in the face with a bottle of some sort and gets a two count on the floor. Death Valley Driver in the ring by Thunder gets two. Thunder now grabs the pinata and opens it up… thumbtacks! Thunder thinks about a package piledriver but May counters with Mayday for… two! Mayday into the tacks for two?! May rolls outside and finds Thunder’s dad.. and then takes his cane! May wraps barbed wire around her knee and tries to deliver a running knee to Thunder but she misses and hits the steps! Thunder runs up a table and dropkicks May in the face! My stream freezes momentarily but back in the ring, May blocks an attempt on the apron and piledrives Thunder off the apron through a table! That’ll do it.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

Rating: **3/4. Lots of plunder here which seems to be Thunder Rosa’s specialty, but I don’t know that is did Mariah May any favors.

Match #4. Adam Cole vs. MJF w/ The Kingdom

Cole attacks early but MJF pulls him into the steel steps and Cole is busted open early. MJF with his textbook chin lock for a while to start. Powerbomb on the knee by MJF! Two count. MJF thinks about the Panama Sunrise but Cole catches him with an anti-air superkick! Enziguiri by Cole and a backstabber. Brainbuster on the knee by Cole! Two count. Cole thinks Panama Sunrise himself, but MJF moves and Cole lands hard on his bad ankle. Chop block by MJF and now he steps all over the ankle. MJF walks around the ringside area and jaws with every fan in attendance, but Cole is able to throw MJF into the ring post from behind, and now they’re both busted open. Cole smells blood and mounts MJF in the corner, then proceeds to bite the bloody forehead. Panama Sunrise! Cole lowers the boom on MJF! One, two, no! Cole charges again but MJF counters with a huge lariat and we reset. Single leg by MJF after a hockey fight and now MJF locks in a figure four. Cole is able to turn it over and MJF gets to the ropes. MJF rolls outside and heads over to The Kingdom, pretending to get attacked by them, forcing the referee to eject them both. MJF has the Dynamite Diamond Ring and charges but Cole superkicks him. Cole grabs the ring but MJF kicks him low and hits the Heatseeker. This one’s over.

Winner: MJF

Rating: ***. Lots of story here and I kind of hope this is the end of it. I’m a huge fan of both of these guys and the match was pretty good, I just don’t think it clicked as well as they were hoping.

MJF rolls outside and gets a chair, wrapping it around Cole’s leg. MJF exclaims he’s going to break his f’ing leg, but Roderick Strong makes the save. MJF bails and Kyle O’Reilly is here at the top of the ramp to bring MJF back to the ring. MJF is now stuck between Stong and O’Reilly… Total Elimination (kind of)! Kyle helps Cole up and The Undisputed Kingdom all leave together.

Match #5. AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Huge shoulder tackle by Hobbs to start. Hobbs slams Takeshita on the apron! Again. Back on the apron and Takeshita drops Hobbs injured-knee-first on the apron! Takeshita wraps the knee around the ring post and bounces a few elbows off of it. Leg DDT by Takeshita. Suplex from the apron to the inside by Takeshita. Hobbs runs through a clothesline and depletes Takeshita with a body block. MEAT. Avalanche in the corner by Hobbs and some hard clotheslines. Running powerslam by Hobbs! Takeshita elbows his way out of a spinebuster and picks Hobbs up for a double overhook tombstone! One, two, no! Dueling clotheslines until Takeshita tosses Hobbs with a German suplex. Hobbs blocks a Powerdrive knee but eats a hard elbow. Takeshita charges but Hobbs is there with a snap powerslam! Crazy lariat from Hobbs turns Takeshita inside out. Takeshita again escapes a spinebuster and chops the leg out. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! One count! Lariat by Hobbs! Two count! Hobbs goes up top but Takeshita catches him. Takeshita thinks about a superplex but Hobbs can’t base on his knee and both guys land on the apron. The fans chant “please be careful” as Takeshita resets and superplexes Hobbs anyway! Diving senton off the top! Powerdrive knee attempt but Hobbs counters with the spinebuster! Hobbs drops the straps but Takeshita rolls to the apron. Both guys up top now, Hobbs powerslams Takeshita off the top! Hobbs takes off the brace and Takeshita kicks him in the knee. Rolling elbow. Powerdrive knee! Takeshita locks in the guillotine choke and Hobbs almost goes to sleep, but Takeshita finishes it with Raging Fire instead.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***3/4. Just a bunch of big old dudes slanging meet. Can’t remember the last time that Hobbs got pinned in the middle of the ring but I hope we see more Takeshita… soon.

Match #6. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Both women trade arm drags and some LUCHAAAAAA early on. Baseball slide by Mone before tossing Statlander into the steel steps. Mone comes off the guard rail with a crossbody but Statlander catches her, walks her up the steps, and body slams her on the apron! In the ring, hurricanrana by Mone gets two. Mone gets a roll up for two. Powerslam by Statlander, she holds on, and then hits a backbreaker. Deadlift by Statlander into a fallaway slam. Both women on the top now as Statlander looks for a superplex to the floor, but Mone counters with a sunset flip powerbomb on the apron! Mone now continues with the attacks on the back of Statlander. Running Meteora in the corner by Mone gets two. Statlander comes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Mone flips out of a back suplex and hits the backstabber for two. Straightjacket backstabber by Mone, who holds on, and turns it into a submission. Mone wrenches back on the neck but Statlander eventually gets free. Statlander ducks a clotheslines and delivers a few of her own, while maintaining wrist control. Running knee by Statlander in the corner and Chaos Theory gets a two! Michinoku Driver by Statlander! Another two count. Statlander charges in the corner but Mone gets the boots up and turns it into a tornado DDT! Two count. Three amigos by Mone now. Quatro. Cinco. Cies? Seven. I would have had Ocho if they got to it. Mone goes up top… frog splash (kind of?). Two count. Mone channeling Rush and looks for the knees in the corner, but Statlander moves, holds on to the wrists, and plants her with a package piledriver! Mone is out at 2.99999! Mone escapes a suplex and delivers a trio of jawbreakers. Both women trade big elbows now and the crowd is firmly behind Statlander, as they both tumble out of the ring and to the floor, taking out the ring skirt in the process. Statement Maker by Mone on the floor! Statlander isn’t making it in by the ten count, but Mone breaks the count and traps Statlander’s ankle in the ring padding. Meteora off the apron by Mone to Statlander on the floor! Statlander trips Mone up on the apron, causing her to land hard. F5 by Staltander on the apron and one back inside the ring! Two count. Statlander goes up top but Mone trips her up. Mone goes to the apron, picks Statlander off the top, and TOMBSTONES HER ON THE APRON. Mone was not in good position and Statlander landed AWFULLY on the apron, thankfully she’s okay. Statlander also caught herself on the steps on the way down… just brutal. 7, 8, 9, Statlander slides in before the ten! Mone goes right into the crossface, this time with a leg lace, like an STF. Statlander somehow makes it to the ropes and Mone is furious. Slap to the face of Statlander. Lariat by Statlander! Staturday Night Special attempt but Mone rolls through and locks in an ankle lock. Statlander rolls her up, Mone rolls through, Statlander rolls through, and then finally Mone continues the roll and locks in the seatbelt with a leg trap. One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ****1/4. Another excellent match between these two women and yet again, Kris Statlander was able to bring out the best of Mercedes Mone. This is the Mercedes that AEW fans were hoping to see, and she’s delivered in back-to-back PPV matches.

Match #7. AEW Continental Classic Finals: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay is covered in blood and bandages, and Jim Ross has joined commentary. Huge palm strike to the face by Okada to start, and now an elbow to the face. Ospreay sends Okada to the floor and follows up with some European uppercuts. Okada sends Ospreay into the guard rail but Ospreay leaps in and elbows Okada in the face, but Okada responds with a hard DDT on the floor. A second DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Okada DDTs Ospreay yet again and gets a two count. The tape from Ospreay’s forehead has peeled off and his wound is open, as Okada wipes his forehead with Ospreay’s bandage. Running back elbow by Okada in the corner. Ospreay with some elbows to the face and a Phenomenal Forearm for two. Ospreay now slaps himself, trying to wake himself up. Okada sees the Hidden Blade coming and flapjacks Ospreay. Ospreay boots Okada in the corner and tries to head up top, but Okada dropkicks him to the floor. Ospreay’s knee gets stuck and Okada sees it, now targeting Ospreay’s knee on the floor with a shin breaker. Hook kick by Ospreay and an OsCutter from the guard rail to the floor! OsCutter back inside the ring by Ospreay gets a long two count. Palm strikes by Ospreay but Okada counters with the Air Raid Crash neckbreaker! Two count. Shotgun dropkick by Ospreay but a huge dropkick by Ospreay! Pop-up powerbomb by Ospreay! Ospreay holds on… Style’s Clash! One, two, no! Ospreay charges and Okada catches him with a tilt a whird slam. Rainmaker! One, two, NO! Closest near fall I’d ever seen. Headbutt by Ospreay and the blood is flowing! High angle German suplex by Okada. Wrist capture by Okada but Ospreay counters into a Spanish Fly! One, two, no! Ospreay thinks Hiden Blade but he eats a dropkick, pops up, looks for the OsCutter but gets dropkicked in the back of the head! Rainmaker by Ospreay! Storm breaker! One, two, no!!! Ospreay flips out of the Tiger Driver and lands on his feet! Rainmaker! Both guys are down but Ospreay has wrist control! Ospreay eats a clothesline but doesn’t budge. Hook kick! Storm Breaker gets another two count! Okada holds on to the wrist… Rainmaker! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion and 2024 Continental Classic Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Rating: ****1/2. Unbelievable match. Will Ospreay came into the match injured, it played into the entire match, it made sense. Great professional wrestling, great storytelling.

Christopher Daniels is on the top of the ramp and congratulates Okada on his victory. Daniels says as of today, he’s no longer an EVP for All Elite Wrestling. But this man is.

IT’S KENNY OMEGA! Omega takes the Continental Championship and walks it down the ring, presents it to Okada, who then holds it over his head.

Match #8. AEW World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-way: Jon Moxley (c) w/ Marina Shaifr vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Suicide dive by Cassidy takes out Moxley on the outside and here we go. Page, Cassidy, and White team up on Moxley to start but the rest of the Death Riders make the save and now it’s just a brawl all over the arena. Moxley and Cassidy are the only ones in the ring so Moxley puts the boots to Cassidy’s face. Cassidy rolls outside and goes pocket hands, forcing Moxley to stop… but here’s White and Page. Shield Bomb through the table! Page cheap shots White and fall away slams Cassidy into the buckles. Christian Cage and The Patriarchy are watching from the skybox, by the way. Oh, Hook is there too, in a different box, however. Page takes turns bouncing Cassidy off different objects are ringside. Running clothesline in the corner by Page. Page thinks about a fallaway slam but Stundog Millionaire hits instead. White is in now with a cutthroat suplex to Cassidy. Chops by White and a hurricanrana before sending Page over the top and to the floor. Moxley is back in and hits a cutter on Cassidy. Page is here now, too. Thai clinch by Moxley and some knees. Cassidy back in now and gets sent to the apron. Big boot to Moxley by Page and a dragon screw by White. Lariat by Moxley. Satellite DDT by Cassidy. All four guys reset and here we go. White now takes on everyone at the same time. Cutthroat suplex by White. Deadeye by Page. Orange Punch by Cassidy. A second one. Buckshot to Cassidy! Buckshot to White! Moxley is here but he eats a Deadeye! Page now thinks about a Buckshot for Moxley but Wheeler Yuta distracts him. Buckshot to Moxley! No referee here but Cassidy in now and he gets a Bladerunner. Bladerunnder to Moxley! Yuta breaks up the pin before the three and the crowd is livid. Marina Shafir is in the ring and White hits the Bladerunner! Busaiku knee by Yuta to White and Death Rider finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: **1/4. This was a miss for me. Seems like the match was just there to get to the main event angle… which isn’t something you’d want to feel on a show you spent money on. They’d have been better off making this a Blood & Guts match so Jay White didn’t have to get pinned.

After the match, Yuta is putting the boots to Jay White and Claudio brings a chair to the ring. FTR are here to make the save and they stand on the ramp.

Lights go out.

RATED FTR! ADAM COPELAND IS BACK! All three guys hit the ring and it’s a brawl. Shatter Machine to Yuta! Copeland and Moxley stand eye-to-eye! Spear by Copeland! Christian is in the crowd and he does NOT look happy. Copeland locks in the crossface with a piece of chair in the mouth! Yuta pulls Moxley to safety as Copeland grabs the mic. Copeland calls Moxley “kid” and tells him he was growing pubes when Copeland was winning titles. This Wednesday at Fight for the Fallen.. Moxley and crew vs. RatedFTR!

Final Thoughts: The streak of delivering, or over-delivering on PPV, continues for AEW. Will people complain it’s a long show? Of course. By now we know the show is going to run four hours, but tonight didn’t feel like it. Opening up with Ospreay and Fletcher was diabolical, but it set the tone for an amazing night of wrestling. Ospreay had to be the MVP, delivering two great matches parsed throughout tonight’s show. Seriously, watch them both. Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander ran it back and somehow topped their previous match. The main event fell flat for me but the angle afterward was interesting. Oh, and we got Kenny Omega back? Whooo. 8.5/10.