Several notable backstage notes and talking points have emerged as All Elite Wrestling finalizes plans for tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

One major development surrounding the pay-per-view is that MJF’s inclusion in the Worlds End main event has been planned since at least mid-November. Sources indicate the idea has been on the table internally for weeks, rather than being a late creative pivot.

There is also expected to be some immediate post-show travel. Multiple wrestlers on the Worlds End card are scheduled to head to Japan shortly after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with several talents preparing for commitments tied to Wrestle Kingdom. Additionally, other wrestlers set for Wrestle Kingdom are expected to leave the United States later this week.

On the creative front, a subtle but notable moment aired on AEW programming this week when Kenny Omega referenced needing to “take care of some things.” We’re told this line was intentional, meant to plant the seed for Omega potentially re-entering the AEW World Title picture in the near future.

As for absences, Christian Cage is not backstage at Worlds End, as he is currently in Bridgeport, Connecticut attending a hockey game.

Regarding AEW’s creative structure, Tony Khan’s recent comments to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, where he stated he is more hands-on creatively than ever, have been strongly backed up internally. Multiple sources confirmed that Khan is deeply involved and more “in the weeds” than he has been in years, even during football season. Notably, Khan has missed several Jacksonville Jaguars games this year due to AEW obligations, something sources said was extremely rare for him in the past. Another source added that Khan has been particularly proud of the industry awards and recognition AEW received in 2025, viewing them as validation of the company’s direction.

When it comes to Chris Jericho, his name has not been brought up internally during discussions about ongoing or future plans. Sources noted that Jericho typically handles creative conversations directly with Tony Khan, rather than through broader planning meetings.

On tonight’s Zero Hour pre-show, Hyan and Maya World being featured was pointed to internally as a success story, highlighting how strong performances in squash matches can lead to bigger opportunities. Both talents are said to be highly regarded behind the scenes.

There was some quiet intrigue surrounding Kazuchika Okada’s current direction. Individuals close to Okada admitted they were a bit surprised to see him already matched up against Konosuke Takeshita, particularly with Wrestle Kingdom approaching, and were curious to see how the situation ultimately unfolds.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Worlds End 2025 results coverage.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Expectations That Longtime Top AEW Star Will End Up Signing With WWE Soon

(H/T: Fightful Select)