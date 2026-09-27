AEW has officially locked in the dates and locations for Worlds End 2026 and Holiday Bash.

Shortly after AEW All Out concluded on Saturday night, Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota announced that Worlds End 2026 will take place at the venue on Saturday, December 19.

The event will mark the first time AEW has brought the Worlds End pay-per-view to the Twin Cities. It will also be the earliest Worlds End in the event’s four-year history, with previous installments taking place after Christmas.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! All Elite Wrestling is bringing Worlds End to the Twin Cities for the FIRST TIME EVER!” Target Center wrote on social media.

“This marks the fourth annual Worlds End PPV, emanating LIVE! from Target Center on Saturday, December 19th. Tickets go on sale Monday October 5th.”

Worlds End has traditionally featured the conclusion of AEW’s Continental Classic tournament.

AEW also announced plans for its annual Holiday Bash special.

Holiday Bash will take place on Wednesday, December 23 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, just four days after Worlds End. The event will feature Dynamite and Collision television tapings.