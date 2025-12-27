It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with their final pay-per-view of 2025.

AEW Worlds End takes place this evening from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The following matches are advertised for the December 27, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. Hyan & Maya World – AEW Worlds End Zero Hour match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson – AEW Worlds End Zero Hour match

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Continental Classic semifinal

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic semifinal

* Continental Classic tournament final

* Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

* The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration & Toni Storm – Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

* FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang – Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

* Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Mone & Athena – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

* Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Women’s World Championship

