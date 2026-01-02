How did All Elite Wrestling do on pay-per-view in 2025?

Let’s find out!

Early buy-rate estimates are beginning to surface for AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, offering a clearer picture of how the company closed out its PPV business for 2025.

According to this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer estimated that last Saturday’s AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view event generated approximately 140,000 buys worldwide.

If accurate, that would put the show in line with November’s AEW Full Gear 2025 show, and marks AEW’s strongest PPV performance since AEW All In: Texas in July, which remains the company’s benchmark event for the year.

The estimated figure includes a combination of traditional cable buys as well as digital purchases through platforms such as HBO Max and Triller.

Following the event, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the early numbers during the post-show press conference, stating that the results were “very good” based on the information he had seen at that point.

Meltzer added further context, writing that, “Two people with knowledge of the overall numbers both said it would do as good or slightly better than AEW Full Gear 2025.”

Featured below is a complete list of estimated buys for all AEW pay-per-view events in 2025:

AEW 2025 PAY-PER-VIEW BUYS

* Revolution (March): 135,000–140,000* Dynasty (April): 110,000–120,000* Double or Nothing (May): 122,000–130,000* All In (July): 180,000–185,000* Forbidden Door (August): 122,000–130,000* All Out (September): 135,000–140,000* WrestleDream (October): 115,000–125,000* Full Gear (November): ~140,000* Worlds End (December): ~140,000

