We are here for WrestleDream tonight live, from Tacoma!

Two out of Three Falls: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Ring of Honor World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moley

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW WrestleDream 2024

Live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Match #1. Jay White vs. Hangman Page

White slaps Page to get under his skin. Hangman responds by beating him down in the corner. White chops him down and they head outside. Frontface suplex on the apron gets two back inside. Hangman with a jumping clothesline sending Switchblade to the floor. Fall away slam into the buckle gets two. Sleeperhold applied with Page swinging and slamming White down for a two count. Page looks for the Buckshot Lariat, but White moves out of the way, lures Page into the corner and suplexes him into the buckle. DDT by White gets two. Flatliner by White, followed by a bridging German suplex for two. To the top where Page gets chopped down and his foot caught, allowed White to go to work. Hangman quickly comes back with a DVD on the apron. He looks for the Buckshot again but this time White moves towards him to counter. Big right hand knocks White down, but Switchblade gets a dragonscrew in the ropes as they head to the floor again. Hangman with a powerbomb on the apron, and another on the steel steps. White spits on Hangman, causing Page to swing wildly with his belt. He misses and White gives him a kneebreaker on the ramp. Clothesline from White and they go back inside. Dragonscrew from White and a uranage gets two. Half and half suplex from White, but Page counters the Bladerunner with Deadeye. Buckshot is caught by White and he immediately gets the Bladerunner for the win.

Winner: Jay White

Rating: ***1/2

Match #2. AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Willow with a biel and bodyslam. She does a cartwheel and gets dropkicked down by the champion. May charges but gets hit with a Pounce. Willow goes up, but Mariah yanks her leg out sending her into the buckle. May stomps away in the corner. Low dropkick gets two. Right hands follow, but Willow bites the champion. Willow pulls May down by the hair and hits a clothesline in the corner, followed by a big boot. Spinebuster gets two. May comes back with a German suplex for two. Willow comes back with an Indian Deathlock. Cannonball in the corner and Willow goes up. Moonsault misses and the champion goes up. Missile dropkick connects and gets May Day but Willow kicks out at two. May gets a headbutt, but Willow rebounds with a clothesline and both are down. They exchange pin attempts and Willow gets a DVD into the corner for two. Top rope rana from May and a running kneestrike. Storm Zero hits for the win.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

Rating: ***

Match #3. AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata