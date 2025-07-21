All Elite Wrestling have announced the date and location for their annual WrestleDream pay-per-view.

On Monday, the promotion issued a press release confirming AEW WrestleDream 2025 for October 18 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis To Host AEW WrestleDream October 18 Tickets On Sale Next Monday, July 28 July 21, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis will host AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view. Tickets for AEW WrestleDream will go on sale next Monday, July 28 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. “We are thrilled to bring AEW WrestleDream to St. Louis on Saturday, October 18,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The city has hosted an impressive list of iconic wrestling events through the years, and we look forward to WrestleDream becoming another chapter in St. Louis wrestling history.” Additional information on AEW WrestleDream will be announced in the near future. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.