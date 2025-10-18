Eight matches, four championships, a half a million bucks, and much more is on the line tonight, at WrestleDream!

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

Tornado Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

$500,000 Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: BroDido vs. Don Callis Family

I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW WrestleDream 2025

Live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri!

The PPV kicks off with the continuation of JetSpeed vs. FTR!

Match #1 (kind of) FTR vs. JetSpeed

FTR look for a Power Plex but Bailey throws Cash off the top rope. Dax is there right into a Shatter Machine! Bailey comes off the top with a Shooting Star knee drop to Dax to break up the pin! Fast feet to Cash and Bailey gets the tag. Dax and Bailey now trade open hand strikes to the face until they wind up knocking each other down. Left high kick by Bailey! Time Machine by Bailey! Dax stops Bailey on the top rope and now it’s time for the Power Plex, but Bailey gets the knees up on Cash! UFO Splash by Knight but Dax also gets the knees up. Back slide by Bailey! Two count! Time Adventure by Bailey! Cash breaks it up! Flying forearm by Knight! Bailey tries a suplex from the apron and Stokely holds on to the legs, causing Dax to fall on top and get the win!

Winners: FTR

Rating: ***1/2.

Tony Schavone is at ringside, and he welcomes Lou Thesz’s widow Charlie Thesz, in a cool moment here.

Match #2. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

Brawl to start, as Hayter with a Thesz Press, paying homage to Thesz. The fight quickly spills to the outside where Hayter chops Thekla in front of Charlie Thesz. Diving crossbody off the top to the floor by Hayter! Thekla gets a boot up in the corner and she locks in the modified tarantula in the ropes. Hayter picks Thekla up and both women collapse in the middle of the ring, as Thekla holds on to the choke. Hayter with a pair of running shoulder blocks, a clothesline, and an exploder! Running clothesline in the corner and a missile dropkick off the middle rope. Two count. Hayter puts Thekla on the apron and heads up top, missing a diving cross body. Thekla sends Hayter to the apron, allowing her to pound on Thekla, go up top, and uh.. I’m not sure what happens. Thekla falls back and then slowly walks to the turnbuckle, and slaps Hayter in the face. Thekla now in the tree of woe, put she pulls herself up… only to get headbutt. Hayter misses another dropkick. Rebound super kick by Thekla. High boot by Hayter and an enziguiri. Ushigaroshi by Hayter. Both women are down. Finally both women get to their feet and Thekla hits the ropes before locking in an octopus hold, with an armbar. Hayter tries to get to the ropes but instead drops Thekla with a backbreaker! Thekla locks in the submission again with both women on the ground, but Hayter gets to the ropes. Thekla tries to use her belt the referee stopes her. Haytebraker by Hayter gets two. Thekla ducks a lariat, bridges, and spears Hayter. One, two, no! The foot is underneath the rope. Thekla says it’s over as she spider walks but charges right into a lariat. Hayterade! One, two, three!

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***. Both women worked hard and this was a brawl at times, but there were quite a few awkward moments in this one where they weren’t on the same page. What was good, was very good, though.