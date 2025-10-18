The official match order for tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view has leaked online.

Heading into the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view tonight at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO., a copy of the internal match listing for the show has surfaced within the pro wrestling community.

Barring any late changes or adjustments, the following are the order in which the matches are scheduled to air at AEW WrestleDream, including some spoilers on mystery opponents and other notes.

* Death Riders vs. Conglomeration & Roderick Strong

* The Frat House vs. Eddie Kingston & Hook

* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale

* FTR vs. JetSpeed

* Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter

* Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander

* Mercedes Mone promo and challenge

* Brodido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada

* Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

For those interested, you can check out AEW WrestleDream Spoilers & Backstage News: Surprises, Possible Big Returns, Retirement Rumors here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW WrestleDream 2025 results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)