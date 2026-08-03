AEW has officially announced the location for WrestleDream 2026.

The company revealed that this year’s WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 17, from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It marks the third time Orlando has hosted an AEW pay-per-view, following Revolution 2022 and Worlds End 2024. General public ticket sales are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10.

Speaking with the Orlando Sentinel following the announcement, AEW President Tony Khan reflected on Florida’s rich wrestling history and said he’s excited for AEW to continue adding to that legacy.

“One of the matches that I was so excited to see as a young fan trading tapes of wrestling on the internet, when I was in junior high, was Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham from the Battle of the Belts in Orlando,” Khan said.

Khan added that Florida has been home to countless memorable moments throughout wrestling history, and he’s proud for AEW to be part of that tradition.

“That’s just one of so many great matches and rivalries in Florida, and we’re glad to add to that history.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.