AEW WrestleDream 2026 is reportedly on pace to finish among the company’s lowest-performing pay-per-view events of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the October 17 event is currently trending toward an estimated 100,000 to 110,000 pay-per-view buys. That would put WrestleDream in the same range as AEW Redemption, which recorded the company’s lowest PPV buy total of 2026.

The projected figure would also represent a decline from WrestleDream 2025, which was estimated to have generated between 115,000 and 125,000 buys.

Meltzer noted that domestic purchases were down, although international business showed improvement, particularly through HBO Max.

“The HBO MAX numbers (the biggest platform nowadays) were up from last year’s WrestleDream show which was estimated at about 120,000 buys, which last year was Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe and Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match as the comparison,” Meltzer wrote.

“But this looks to be similar to Redemption, the lowest number of the year, at between 100,000 and 110,000, with lower numbers domestically and larger numbers outside the U.S.”

Meltzer also pointed to a developing trend involving AEW’s international audience, suggesting that Will Ospreay’s presence and the company’s recent shift toward Saturday night pay-per-views could be contributing factors.

“Whether it’s Will Ospreay, or more likely him and going on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights, international numbers are generally doing a higher percentage than domestic the last three shows.”

WrestleDream 2026 was headlined by Will Ospreay successfully defending the AEW World Championship in the eight-man Clockwork Carnage match.

The reported buy figures remain preliminary estimates rather than finalized totals.