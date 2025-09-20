All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view in the middle of October.

During the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view event on Saturday night, September 20, 2025, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the official promotional trailer aired to begin the build to the next AEW PPV show.

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

