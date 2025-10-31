Numbers are in for the latest pay-per-view offering from All Elite Wrestling.

AEW’s latest pay-per-view from St. Louis, AEW WrestleDream 2025 on October 18 at the Chaifetz Arena, appears to have landed on the lower end of the company’s recent buy range.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, early estimates have the event tracking between 115,000 and 125,000 buys, which would make it slightly higher than April’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, but still among the lowest AEW pay-per-views numbers for all of 2025.

This show marked a return to AEW’s traditional 8pm Eastern start time, following a trio of AEW pay-per-view events (All In, Forbidden Door, and All Out) that took place during earlier afternoon time slots. It was also the third Saturday pay-per-view of the year, with most others having aired on Sunday nights.

The aforementioned report also noted that revenue is reportedly expected to take a small hit despite the overall buy count. This is due to Amazon Prime experiencing technical issues during the broadcast, leading to refunds after the stream cut off in the middle of the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin main event. Additionally, some Xfinity customers were unable to purchase the show at all, though others had no problems accessing it.

For those who missed it, Amazon noted that those who experienced streaming issues via Prime Video for AEW WrestleDream 2025 are able to receive a refund. The statement they released this week regarding the issue reads as follows:

Hello, We understand that you recently had issues watching the AEW Wrestle Dream Pay-Per-View event through Prime Video. We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced throughout the evening and want to make things right. We have applied a full refund for the event to your account, which will be applied back to the original payment method in 5-7 business days. If you previously requested a refund, your refund has already been processed. Refunds usually go through within 5 to 7 business days and you will see this amount credited on your next statement. Please note, this does not include processing time by your bank. Visit the Transactions page to check the status of your refund: https://www.amazon.com/cpe/yourpayments/transactions We place a high value on our relationships with customers and recognize you have multiple options when choosing your PPV provider. We thank you for purchasing through Prime Video. Sincerely,

Prime Video

