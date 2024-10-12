It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …
AEW WrestleDream 2024 takes place tonight, October 12, from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
The show features a nine match main card, as well as a three-match “Zero Hour” pre-show lineup, as well as the advertised return of former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland.
Featured below is the final officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)
* Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s Title)
* Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)
* Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)
* Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos (2 Out Of 3 Falls)
* Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Swerve Strickland returns
* Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title Pre-Show)
* MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed (Pre-Show)
* Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron (Pre-Show)
It's #AEWWrestleDream day
Watch WrestleDream ZERO HOUR on #AEW's YouTube, X, & Facebook at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT
Order WrestleDream LIVE on PPV at 8pm ET/5pm PT, on Cable & Satellite, @fiteTV, @PPV_com, @YouTube, or select @DaveandBustershttps://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR pic.twitter.com/yO7HYbnvg3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2024