It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …

AEW WrestleDream 2024 takes place tonight, October 12, from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

The show features a nine match main card, as well as a three-match “Zero Hour” pre-show lineup, as well as the advertised return of former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland.

Featured below is the final officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW Women’s Title)

* Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos (2 Out Of 3 Falls)

* Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Swerve Strickland returns

* Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title Pre-Show)

* MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed (Pre-Show)

* Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron (Pre-Show)