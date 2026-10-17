All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 17, 2026 show are the following matches:

AEW World Championship — Clockwork Carnage match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Adam Copeland vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

AEW World Trios Championships — Two-out-of-three falls match: Swerve Strickland, Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships: The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron)

AEW TBS Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW WrestleDream Results coverage.