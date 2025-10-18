AEW WrestleDream goes down tonight from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, with the special AEW Saturday Night Tailgate pre-show kicking things off an hour before the main card. As excitement builds for the annual pay-per-view, several behind-the-scenes notes and updates have surfaced regarding the show and AEW’s current landscape.

Featured below are some of the notes heading into the show:

– The AEW Saturday Night Tailgate pre-show is part of AEW’s ongoing commitment to Warner Bros. Discovery, ensuring the company meets its agreed-upon broadcast hours under their current deal.

– Creative plans involving Andrade were reportedly altered ahead of WrestleDream. It was suggested that there were also ideas pitched involving Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi — possibly a Golden Lovers vs. Don Callis Family match — that were ultimately scrapped.

– Multiple AEW sources and agents are said to be placing blame on AEW’s legal department for failing to verify Andrade’s contractual status prior to creative being set in motion.

– Tony Khan intentionally kept “Timeless” Toni Storm and Kris Statlander apart for an extended period, viewing their eventual collision as a major marquee matchup.

– As noted during Tony Khan’s recent media call, family members of the legendary Lou Thesz are expected to be in attendance at WrestleDream in St. Louis.

– Wardlow’s recent injury reportedly impacted some creative plans for WrestleDream. While details remain unclear, there had been speculation that he could have faced either Hangman Page or challenged for the AEW World Championship.

– Despite his Jacksonville Jaguars playing in London on Sunday, Tony Khan will not be making the trip overseas, opting to remain stateside due to his post-show duties following the WrestleDream media scrum.

– Internally, Tony Khan was said to be very pleased with AEW’s recent viewership rebound, credited in part to the new Nielsen ratings model and the success of this week’s special third hour of AEW Dynamite.

– A source backstage commented on The Hurt Syndicate’s enthusiasm about working with The Demand, saying, “They seem elated. They see a lot in Gates of Agony.”

– STARDOM star Syuri has the weekend off under intriguing circumstances. While it hasn’t been confirmed that she’s Mercedes Moné’s mystery opponent for her advertised “Open Challenge” against a champion from another promotion, AEW reportedly remains eager to collaborate with her again.

– Despite recent talk of retirement, sources confirm that Samoa Joe is locked into his AEW contract through at least 2027.

– Several AEW talents not booked for WrestleDream are still in St. Louis for the AdFreeShows Top Guy Weekend event, including Powerhouse Hobbs, Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana, and Karen Jarrett. Wrestling legend David Crockett is also in town for the festivities.

(H/T: Fightful Select)