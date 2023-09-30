The card for AEW WrestleDream looks absolutely stacked!

AEW’s newest pay-per-view event, to be held in the memory of Japanese wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki, will take place this Sunday, October 1st, from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Here is the updated lineup for the show:

MAIN CARD

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Aussie Open

FTR vs. Aussie Open ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF vs. The Righteous

MJF vs. The Righteous AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart AEW TNT Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match : Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook

The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Lucha Bros vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW