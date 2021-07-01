AEW star Rebel was carried to the back following the women’s tag team match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Dynamite saw Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeat Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. The finish saw Baker make Guerrero tap out to the Lockjaw submission.

At one point during the match, Rebel saved Baker from being pinned by Rose. Rebel slid to break the pin up, and apparently injured her leg, possibly the knee or ankle. Rebel immediately let Rose know something was wrong, and Rose helped her move to the ropes. Rebel then crawled to the corner and ringside doctors checked her out as the match continued.

After the match, Rebel was carried to the back by medics as a “Rebel!” chant broke out at ringside. She was apparently unable to put any weight on the leg.

This apparent legitimate injury comes after Rebel recently used crutches to sell an “injury” while serving as a key heel character to Baker’s push.

There is no word yet on how Rebel is doing as of 11:40pm ET, but we will keep you updated. You can see the post-match video below:

Prayers for Rebel…that looks bad. pic.twitter.com/eY7BnQESgs — Justin Hollis (@thejbird904) July 1, 2021

