Impact Wrestling began another round of tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville on Friday and that continues on Saturday.

Fightful Select reports AEW star Christopher Daniels is at the tapings. One person there did speculate that Daniels could be there to wrestle, but that’s not been confirmed.

Daniels hasn’t wrestled since May when he and Kazarian were forced to split when losing an AEW Tag Title match to the Young Bucks. Danielson hasn’t appeared for Impact on television since 2014.