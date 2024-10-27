Deonna Purrazzo is backstage visiting at tonight’s TNA Bound for Glory 2024 pay-per-view event.

To promote the TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, The Hardy Boyz and Joe Hendry both did heavy media in the Detroit market this week. They’ve all been in town since earlier this week.

The original location for TNA Bound for Glory 2024 was London, but the company ultimately decided on Detroit.

And finally, Fightful Select is reporting that several options for the TNA Hall of Fame were discussed. More on that will be coming tomorrow.