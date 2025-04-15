Bear Bronson has finally spoken out after being absent from both AEW and ROH for over four months. The 29-year-old last competed on December 14, 2024, in a match taped for Ring of Honor, which later aired on the January 2 edition of ROH on HonorClub.

His absence from the wrestling scene appears to be linked to the arrest of his former tag team partner, Bear Boulder, in January. Boulder was subsequently released from AEW/ROH in February. However, Bronson is making it clear that he believes he shouldn’t suffer the consequences for someone else’s actions.

Taking to Twitter, Bronson shared his frustrations and the emotional toll of being sidelined. He wrote,

“Trying my best. I’m forgotten & ignored, just being honest,” he wrote. “Almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s crimes. But whatever, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, wrestlers & many others have been there for me lifting me up & pushing me to succeed on my own.”

While he remains off TV, Bronson continues to push forward, leaning on his support system and hoping for another shot to prove himself in the ring.

Trying my best. I’m forgotten & ignored, just being honest. Almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s crimes. But whatever, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, wrestlers & many others have been there for me lifting me up & pushing me to succeed on my own. https://t.co/t2068m9UwO — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) April 14, 2025

Mercedes Mone is gearing up for a highly anticipated clash with Athena on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and she’s not holding back on the praise. Ahead of their semifinal showdown in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, Mone spoke with 98.5 The Sports Hub and credited the ROH Women’s World Champion as one of the all-time greats. She said,

“I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest-reigning Ring of Honor champion of all time — she’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. She is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, so I have goosebumps for tomorrow.”

She continued, “It’s been one of my dream matches. Before I even made it to WWE, I had my eyes on Athena, so this is something I’m really excited for.”