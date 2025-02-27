On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Marina Shafir during an attack on The Death Riders. The chaos started when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attacked Cope, with Jay White intervening to even the odds.

Amid the confusion, Yuta accidentally struck Shafir with a knee, and Cope retaliated with a Con-Chair-To on Castagnoli. Nightingale then capitalized on the situation, taking out Shafir with a single-person double chair shot.

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Buddy Matthews faced off against Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Matthews appeared to injure his ankle during his entrance but continued with the match, though Okada ultimately won.

Since then, Matthews has been absent, and he humorously blamed AEW’s smaller ring for the injury in a now-deleted tweet. He was later seen using a crutch in a social media post.

Recently, Matthews shared a photo on Instagram wearing a walking boot, joking that he’s “like 1/2 Iron Man.”

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches have been announced for this week’s edition of Collision:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega

* Update on Toni Storm

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW Revolution 2025 card below. The event takes place on March 9th from Los Angeles, California and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Cope

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* MJF vs. Hangman Page