There are now more details on the injury that will likely sideline former ROH World Television Champion Komander from next week’s Fantasticamania event at Arena Mexico.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Komander sustained the injury during a show in Oaxaca, Mexico, last Sunday. While attempting his signature ropewalk Fosbury Flop, he slipped on the ropes. Although one of his opponents, Último Guerrero, managed to catch him, Komander still suffered what Meltzer described as “a significant knee injury.”

Komander had been scheduled to team with “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW’s Summer Blockbuster event, but he was not medically cleared to compete. Instead, a backstage segment aired showing MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin attacking him, effectively writing him out of the match.

As a result, Komander is unlikely to compete in next Friday’s Fantasticamania match, where he was originally set to team with ROH World Champion Bandido and Hologram against Mistico, Dorada, and Neon. A replacement has not yet been announced.

It’s been three months since “Speedball” Mike Bailey made his All Elite Wrestling debut, and he’s already made a splash — most recently challenging Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Double or Nothing.

Prior to AEW’s recent Summer Blockbuster TV special, Bailey made the media rounds, including a conversation with Mike Johnson of Pwinsider. During the interview, Bailey spoke about his long-term commitment to AEW and his desire to contribute to the company’s growth. He said,

“I’m going to be spending a long time with AEW. I want to grow alongside AEW and help AEW grow as it helps me. I think Arena México is absolutely huge. All In is going to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events of all time.”

Starrcast has announced that two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are headed to Starrcast Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:

They are Living Legends. And one of the most decorated tag teams in history. Two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are headed to Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/Mrpe9Atw0I — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 12, 2025

And finally, All Elite Wrestling has announced that fans can meet Dustin Rhodes on Tuesday, July 8th at Puzzles Deep Ellum in Dallas, TX. You can check out the official announcement below: